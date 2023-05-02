Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 416,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,775. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.