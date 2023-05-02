Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Articles

