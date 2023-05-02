Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APYRF remained flat at $16.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

