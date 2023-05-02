Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $791,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.