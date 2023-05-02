Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

