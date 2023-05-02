Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALNY opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.70.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,546 shares of company stock worth $7,510,409 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

