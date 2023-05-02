Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTSW stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

