AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 13,100 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

