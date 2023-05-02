AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

