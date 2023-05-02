AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.