AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,147 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

