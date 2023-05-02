AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.