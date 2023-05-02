Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Shares of AHIX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Aluf Company Profile
