Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Shares of AHIX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology-based device components.

