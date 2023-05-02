Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.57 million during the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.86%.

About Amada

(Get Rating)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.