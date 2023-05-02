Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Amada Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.
About Amada
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
