Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

AMZN stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

