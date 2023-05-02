Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

