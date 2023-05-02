Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,603,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

