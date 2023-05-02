AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 11,578,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,256,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

