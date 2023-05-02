Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.39 million. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 786.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

