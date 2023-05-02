American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.