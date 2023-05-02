Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 25749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

