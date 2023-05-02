AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

