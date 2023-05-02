AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

NYSE AME traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,734. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

