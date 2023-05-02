AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Trading Up 4.2%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 1,114,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,041,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

