Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $128,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

AMGN traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.92. The stock had a trading volume of 819,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

