Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.56.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $256.88. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.