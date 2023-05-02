Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,712.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

