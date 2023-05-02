Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 6.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.86. 250,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

