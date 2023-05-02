Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 613.33

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.33 ($7.66).

GLEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.81) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.00) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 469.80 ($5.87) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 106.98 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30). The stock has a market cap of £58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 459.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.82.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,529.41%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.