Analysts Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price at $69.17

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.