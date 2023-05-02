Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $346.00

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

