Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $121.33

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.64.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

