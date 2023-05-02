Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $138.91

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.92.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.61.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.