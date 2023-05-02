Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $50.86

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,838,761 shares in the company, valued at $453,461,304.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,302 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

