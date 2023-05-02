Analyzing L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) and Its Competitors

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A $10.84 million 33.13 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -6.96

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than L Catterton Asia Acquisition. L Catterton Asia Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Catterton Asia Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A -77.01% 3.76% L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.

