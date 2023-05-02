Analyzing Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Rivals

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 103 172 491 23 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 457.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.38%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.40 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.53

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.30, suggesting that their average share price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

