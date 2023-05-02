Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

