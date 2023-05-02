Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $293.80 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03043172 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $21,010,431.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

