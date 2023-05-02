Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Trading Up 2.7 %

ANNX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 247,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,442. Annexon has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $289.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.