Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.54 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00033367 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $177.78 million and approximately $8,924.63 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.31410413 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,098.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

