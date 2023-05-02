APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,357. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

