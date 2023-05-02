Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 42.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

