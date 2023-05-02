Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 79,150 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,137,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.72. 2,039,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,898. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

