Applied UV, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Applied UV Stock Performance
AUVIP opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02.
Applied UV Company Profile
