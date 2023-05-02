AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 73,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,284. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

