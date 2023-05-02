AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 73,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,284. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
