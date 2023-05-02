AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQBGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 73,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,284. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

