Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $17,671,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,943,000 after buying an additional 1,602,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

