Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,877. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

