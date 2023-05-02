Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 15.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares were up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 3,648,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,202,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$130.21 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0122128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

