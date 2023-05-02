Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $53.72 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003244 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,686,330 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

