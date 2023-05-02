ARMOR Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $301,188.52 and approximately $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

